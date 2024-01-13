SENSORY™ FEEL Morsels in jelly
מזון רטוב לחתול
Complete feed for adult cats (morsels in jelly)
גדלים זמינים
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
1 - FEEL STIMULATION (facing)
Stimulates cats’ mouthfeel with a unique texture.
FEEL STIMULATION
During meals, the sensation of different textures in the cats’ mouth has a strong influence over their feeding experience. The formula is crafted with unique textures to stimulate cat’s sense of mouthfeel.
2 - SENSORY STIMULATION
A cat’s well-being is enhanced when their diet provides sensorial variation. ROYAL CANIN® SENSORY™ helps to stimulate cats’ senses and enhances their feeding experience.
SENSORY STIMULATION
A cat's well-being is enhanced when their diet provides sensorial variation. Fill your cat's life with discovery by feeding her more than a meal: give her an experience. ROYAL CANIN® SENSORY™ helps to stimulate cats' senses and enhances their feeding experience.
3 - INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED
Formulated to match the optimal macronutrient profile instinctively preferred by adult cats.
4 - URINARY HEALTH
Helps to support a healthy urinary system.
PACKAGING TEXT
פרטי המוצר
ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Feel is a highly attractive formula with unique textures to help stimulate your cat’s sense of mouthfeel (the sensation that food stimulates). Thanks to our innovative manufacturing technology, Sensory Feel’s mix of meat-like chunks in gravy feature physical properties that provide textural sensations to both surprise and help stimulate your cat’s sense of touch. This formula is specifically designed to match the optimal Macro-Nutrient profile that is instinctively preferred by adult cats. This formula also contains a combination of nutrients that help support the health of your adult cat’s urinary system. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Feel is also available with morsels in gravy for optimal flavour and texture variety. Other products in the ROYAL CANIN® Sensory range include Sensory Taste and Sensory Smell, each with its own attractive formula to help stimulate your cat’s appetite and create a sensorially rich feeding experience. Mixed feeding both wet and dry food gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to further stimulate their appetite. Be sure to follow the correct rationing amount to ensure healthy portions.