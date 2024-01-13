DIABETIC
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
גלוקומודולציה
נוסחה ספציפית המסייעת בניהול גלוקוז בדם לאחר פרנדיאלי אצל חתולים סוכרתיים.
כמות חלבון גבוהה
תכולת חלבון גבוהה. שמירה על מסת שריר חיונית אצל חתולים סוכרתיים.
רמת עמילן נמוכה
נוסחה המכילה רמה מופחתת של עמילן.
|Cat weight (kg)
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|2
|40
|4/8
|33
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|2,5
|46
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|31
|3/8
|3
|53
|5/8
|44
|4/8
|35
|3/8
|3,5
|59
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|65
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|43
|4/8
|4,5
|70
|6/8
|59
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|5
|76
|7/8
|63
|6/8
|51
|4/8
|5,5
|81
|7/8
|68
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|6
|86
|1
|72
|6/8
|58
|5/8
|6,5
|91
|1
|76
|7/8
|61
|5/8
|7
|96
|1
|80
|7/8
|64
|6/8
|7,5
|101
|1 + 1/8
|84
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|8
|106
|1 + 1/8
|88
|1
|71
|6/8
|8,5
|111
|1 + 2/8
|92
|1
|74
|6/8
|9
|115
|1 + 2/8
|96
|1
|77
|7/8
|9,5
|120
|1 + 3/8
|100
|1 + 1/8
|80
|7/8
|10
|124
|1 + 3/8
|104
|1 + 1/8
|83
|7/8
Benefits: Glucomodulation / High protein / Low starch / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Diabetic is specifically formulated to help in the management of glycemia in adult cats with diabetes mellitus. Choosing an adapted diet with a high protein, low starch, and adapted fibre content helps to minimise surges in blood glucose after a meal. This formula contains a high level of protein to help support and maintain a healthy muscle mass. This formula contains a reduced level of starch to help manage post-prandial glycemia in diabetic cats. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Diabetic is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy.* *Subject to product availability