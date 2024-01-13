Mobility

מזון יבש לחתול

Complete feed for adult cats.

גדלים זמינים

50g

500g

2kg

4kg

מהי המנה הנכונה?

זמינות

המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.

Joint complex plus

New Zealand green-lipped mussel extract with nutrients to help maintain healthy joints.

High EPA/DHA

High EPA/DHA content to help maintain healthy joints.

Moderate phosphorus

A moderate phosphorus content to help maintain renal function.

Antioxidant complex

Synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

פרטי המוצר

