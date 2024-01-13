הרכב

Composition: maize flour, maize, rice, wheat gluten*, dehydrated poultry protein, maize gluten, animal fats, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, fish oil, soya oil, chicory pulp, minerals, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, New Zealand green-lipped mussel extract (GLM 0.3%), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin), marigold extract (source of lutein).