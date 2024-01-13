Neutered Young Male

מזון יבש לחתול

Complete feed for cats - For adult male cats from neutering up to 7 years old.

3.5kg

S/O Index

The S/O Index logo guarantees that this diet will promote a urinary environment unfavourable to development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.

Lean body mass

A high protein diet helps maintain muscle mass. Protein provide less net energy than carbohydrates. Enriched in L-carnitine, which is a transporter of fatty acid into the mitochondria

Moderate starch

Neutered male cats have a tendency to gain fat mass and are at risk of obesity. Obesity is a major risk factor for diabetes mellitus. This formula is reduced in calorie density, with a moderate content in starch

פרטי המוצר

