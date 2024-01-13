Neutered Young Male
Complete feed for cats - For adult male cats from neutering up to 7 years old.
3.5kg
המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.
S/O Index
The S/O Index logo guarantees that this diet will promote a urinary environment unfavourable to development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.
Lean body mass
A high protein diet helps maintain muscle mass. Protein provide less net energy than carbohydrates. Enriched in L-carnitine, which is a transporter of fatty acid into the mitochondria
Moderate starch
Neutered male cats have a tendency to gain fat mass and are at risk of obesity. Obesity is a major risk factor for diabetes mellitus. This formula is reduced in calorie density, with a moderate content in starch
|Overweight
|-
|Normal
|-
|Lean
|-
|Weight of kitten (kg)
|(g)
|cup*
|(g)
|cup*
|(g)
|cup*
|2
|28
|3/8
|35
|3/8
|43
|1/2
|3
|38
|3/8
|47
|1/2
|57
|5/8
|4
|46
|1/2
|58
|5/8
|70
|3/4
|5
|54
|5/8
|68
|3/4
|82
|7/8
|6
|62
|3/4
|77
|7/8
|93
|1
|7
|69
|3/4
|86
|1
|104
|1 1/8
|8
|76
|7/8
|95
|1 1/8
|114
|1 1/4
|9
|83
|7/8
|103
|1 1/8
|124
|1 3/8
|10
|89
|1
|111
|1 1/4
|134
|1 1/2