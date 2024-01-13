Renal with Tuna CIG

Renal with Tuna CIG

מזון רטוב לחתול

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.

גדלים זמינים

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

12 x 100g

מהי המנה הנכונה?

זמינות

המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.

מצאו קמעונאי

CKD Dietary management

Formulated to support renal function in case of chronic kidney disease. Contains EPA and DHA, a complex of antioxidants and a low phosphorus level.

Reduce renal workload

Increased kidney workload may induce uremic crisis. An adapted content of high quality protein helps reduce kidney workload.

Metabolic equilibrium

Chronic kidney disease can lead to metabolic acidosis. Formulated with alkalinizing agents.

Appetite preference

'Designed aromatic profile helps answer to cat''s specific preference.'

פרטי המוצר

pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt