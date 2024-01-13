Senior Consult Stage 1
מזון יבש לחתול
Complete feed for adult cats over 7 years old.
Vitality complex
A selection of nutrients which meets the nutritional needs of mature cats. Moderate phosphorus content.
Optimal energy
Adequate energy content to meet the needs of active mature cats.
S/O Index
The S/O Index logo guarantees that this diet will promote a urinary environment unfavourable to development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, maize, wheat gluten*, rice, vegetable fibres, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat, chicory pulp, animal fats, fish oil, minerals, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 20700 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, E1 (Iron): 45 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.5 mg, E4 (Copper): 8 mg, E5 (Manganese): 58 mg, E6 (Zinc): 174 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 36% - Fat content: 10% - Crude ash: 7.4% - Crude fibres: 5.4% - Phosphorus: 8 g/kg.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Cat's weight
|Lean -Active
|Normal
|2 kg
|42g
|4/8 cup
|35 g
|3/8 cup
|3 kg
|56g
|5/8 cup
|47 g
|4/8 cup
|4 kg
|69 g
|6/8 cup
|58 g
|5/8 cup
|5 kg
|81 g
|7/8 cup
|68 g
|6/8 cup
|6 kg
|92 g
|1 cup
|77 g
|7/8 cup
|7 kg
|103 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|86 g
|1 cup
|8 kg
|113 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|95 g
|1 cup
|9 kg
|123 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|103 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|10 kg
|133 g
|1 + 4/8 cup
|111 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|MIX FEEDING RATION TABLE with Senior Consult stage 1 Wet
|Cat's weight
|Lean - Active
|Normal
|1 Wet Pouch of Senior consult Stage 1 + Dry
|1 Wet Pouch of Senior consult Stage 1 + Dry
|2 kg
|19 g
|2/8 cup
|12 g
|1/8 cup
|3 kg
|33 g
|3/8 cup
|24 g
|2/8 cup
|4 kg
|46 g
|4/8 cup
|34 g
|3/8 cup
|5 kg
|58 g
|5/8 cup
|44 g
|4/8 cup
|6 kg
|69 g
|6/8 cup
|54 g
|5/8 cup
|7 kg
|80 g
|7/8 cup
|63 g
|6/8 cup
|8 kg
|90 g
|1 cup
|71 g
|6/8 cup
|9 kg
|100 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|79 g
|7/8 cup
|10 kg
|110 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|87 g
|1 cup
