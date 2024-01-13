Senior Consult Stage 1

מזון יבש לחתול

Complete feed for adult cats over 7 years old.

3.5kg

המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.

Vitality complex

A selection of nutrients which meets the nutritional needs of mature cats. Moderate phosphorus content.

Optimal energy

Adequate energy content to meet the needs of active mature cats.

S/O Index

The S/O Index logo guarantees that this diet will promote a urinary environment unfavourable to development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.

