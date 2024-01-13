Senior Consult Stage 2

Complete feed for adult cats over 7 years old.

400g

1.5kg

3.5kg

6kg

המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.

S/O Index

The S/O Index logo guarantees that this diet will promote a urinary environment unfavourable to development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.

Age support

A selected of nutrients which meets the nutritionnal needs of ageing cats. Enriched with green-lipped mussel. Reduced phosphorus content.

Maintain ideal weight

Adequate formula and daily rations to help maintain ideal weight in ageing cats.

