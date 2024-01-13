בולדוג צרפתי פאפי

מזון יבש לכלב

מזון יבש לגורי כלבים מגזע בולדוג , עד גיל 12 חודשים

גדלים זמינים

3kg

מהי המנה הנכונה?
Immune system support

Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. French Bulldog Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Healthy skin

This formula helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin health.

Exclusive kibble: special brachycephalic jaw

A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the French Bulldog puppy to pick up and to encourage him to chew.

Digestive health

Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

פרטי המוצר

