בולדוג צרפתי פאפי
מזון יבש לכלב
מזון יבש לגורי כלבים מגזע בולדוג , עד גיל 12 חודשים
גדלים זמינים
3kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. French Bulldog Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Healthy skin
This formula helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin health.
Exclusive kibble: special brachycephalic jaw
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the French Bulldog puppy to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|גיל (בחודשים)
|משקל הכלב - 8 ק"ג
|משקל הכלב - 10 ק"ג
|משקל הכלב - 14 ק"ג
|2
|122 גרם (1+2/8 כוס מדידה)
|144 גרם (1+4/8 כוס מדידה)
|182 גרם (1+7/8 כוס מדידה)
|3
|143 גרם (1+4/8 כוס מדידה)
|169 גרם (1+6/8 כוס מדידה)
|215 גרם (2+1/8 כוס מדידה)
|4
|152 גרם (1+4/8 כוס מדידה)
|180 גרם (1+7/8 כוס מדידה)
|230 גרם (2+3/8 כוס מדידה)
|5
|154 גרם (1+5/8 כוס מדידה)
|183 גרם (1+7/8 כוס מדידה)
|235 גרם (2+3/8 כוס מדידה)
|6
|153 גרם (1+4/8 כוס מדידה)
|182 גרם (1+7/8 כוס מדידה)
|234 גרם (2+3/8 כוס מדידה)
|7
|138 גרם (1+3/8 כוס מדידה)
|165 גרם (1+5/8 כוס מדידה)
|217 גרם (2+2/8 כוס מדידה)
|9
|110 גרם (1+1/8 כוס מדידה)
|131 גרם (1+3/8 כוס מדידה)
|185 גרם (1+7/8 כוס מדידה)
|11
|פרנץ' בולדוג אדולט
|129 גרם (1+2/8 כוס מדידה)
|166 גרם (1+6/8 כוס מדידה)
|12
|פרנץ' בולדוג אדולט
|פרנץ' בולדוג אדולט
|פרנץ' בולדוג אדולט