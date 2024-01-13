מקסי דנטאל קייר
מזון יבש לכלב
מזון יבש לכלבים המסייע לשמירה על היגיינת הפה, במשקל 26-44 ק"ג, מעל גיל 15 חודשים
גדלים זמינים
9kg
1. Proven results
Up to 75% reduced tartar formation *Royal Canin internal study
2. Tartar reduction
Some dogs are more prone to the accumulation of dental tartar. After eating, food residue forms a thin layer of plaque covering the teeth. Over time, plaque calcifies into tartar which can accelerate the accumulation of bacteria.
3. Exclusive kibble
'Complete nutrition that features a kibble formulated with a specialised texture that gently rubs your dog’s teeth as he chews. The formula also has chelators which bind the calcium in his mouth and help reduce tartar accumulation. Ideal for longterm use. Oral hygiene plays an important role in your dog''s overall health.'
4. How else can you help your dog?
How else can you help your dog? It’s recommended to brush your dog’s teeth daily. Use toothpaste specifically made for dogs, and a suitably sized toothbrush. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
