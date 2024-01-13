מקסי רילקס קייר
מזון יבש לכלב
מזון יבש לכלבים המסייע להרגעה במצבי לחץ, במשקל 26-44 ק"ג, מעל גיל 15 חודשים
גדלים זמינים
9kg
Proven results
+44 % normal behaviour in changing environment**Royal Canin internal study.
For dogs in a changeable environment
Changes in your dog’s routine can impact his wellbeing. Situations such as a trip in the car, moving to a new home, or the arrival of a new baby can make a dog nervous. Adapting his nutrition can help him cope with change.
Precise formula
This precicely balanced nutritional solution with proven efficacy, is formulated with specific nutrients to help your dog feel relaxed in an intense & changing environment.
How else can you help your dog?
Nervousness can occur in unpredictable situations, so it's a good idea to follow routine in everyday life. Try to give your dog enough time to adjust to possible changes. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health or behaviour, please contact your veterinarian.
|משקל הכלב
|26 ק"ג
|32 ק"ג
|38 ק"ג
|44 ק"ג
|ביתי - רמת פעילות נמוכה
|294 גרם (272 גרם + 1 פאוץ)
|344 גרם (322 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|391 גרם (369 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|437 גרם (415 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|רמת פעילות נורמלית
|341 גרם (319 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|398 גרם (376 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|453 גרם (434 + 1 פאוץ')
|506 גרם (484 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|רמת פעילות גבוהה
|387 גרם (365 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|453 גרם (431 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|515 גרם (493 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|575 גרם (553 גרם + 1 פאוץ')