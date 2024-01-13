מדיום דרמה קומפורט
מזון יבש לכלב
מזון יבש לכלבים בעלי נטייה לגירודים בעור, במשקל 11-25 ק"ג, מגיל 12 חודשים
גדלים זמינים
10kg
Proven results
Healthy Skin - 91 % of owners are satisfied after 2 months* *Royal Canin internal study.
For dogs prone to skin irritation and itching
The dog’s skin responds to dietary, seasonal and environmental irritants. Too much scratching can damage his skin disrupting the protective skin barrier.
Precise formula
Nutritionally formulated with Omega-3 & 6 fatty acids, including GLA, EPA and DHA to help support and nourish his skin. Formulated to care for your dog’s skin and help him maintain a full, healthy coat.
How else can you help your dog?
You can help protect your dog''s skin by keeping his bed and favorite resting places clean. This helps remove dust and dandruff, a breeding ground for itchy parasites. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|(ק"ג) משקל הכלב
|רמת פעילות נורמלית
|רמת פעילות מתונה
|רמת פעילות מתונה
|11
|144 גרם (1+3/8 כוס מדידה)
|167 גרם (1+4/8 כוס מדידה)
|190 גרם (1+6/8 כוס מדידה)
|15
|182 גרם (1+5/8 כוס מדידה)
|211 גרם (2 כוס מדידה)
|239 גרם (2+2/8 כוס מדידה)
|20
|226 גרם (2+1/8 כוס מדידה)
|261 גרם (2+3/8 כוס מדידה)
|297 גרם (2+6/8 כוס מדידה)
|25
|267 גרם (2+4/8 כוס מדידה)
|309 גרם (2+7/8 כוס מדידה)
|351 גרם (3+2/8 כוס מדידה)