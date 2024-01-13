מדיום סטרילייז אדולט
מזון יבש לכלב
מזון יבש לכלבים מסורסים/מעוקרות, במשקל 11-25 ק"ג, מגיל 12 חודשים
גדלים זמינים
10kg
Proven results
10 % lower calories* *compared to maintenance product (Medium Adult).
For neutered adult dogs
Combination of high protein content (28 %) and moderate fat intake (13 %) that helps maintain an ideal weight. Designed for neutered medium breed dogs, the nutritional profile is enriched with L-carnitine and features gut-healthy fibre so your dog enjoys the same volume of food while reducing his calorie intake.
How else can you help your dog?
Get your dog active with walks, games in the park or play at home. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. Most importantly, follow the food measures on this pack. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|משקל הכלב
|11 ק"ג
|כוס מדידה
|15 ק"ג
|כוס מדידה
|20 ק"ג
|כוס מדידה
|25 ק"ג
|כוס מדידה
|ביתי - רמת פעילות נמוכה
|140 גרם
|1+5/8
|177 גרם
|2
|219 גרם
|2+4/8
|259 גרם
|3
|רמת פעילות נורמלית
|166 גרם
|1+7/8
|210 גרם
|2+3/8
|260 גרם
|3
|308 גרם
|3+5/8
|רמת פעילות גבוהה
|193 גרם
|2+2/8
|243 גרם
|2+7/8
|301 גרם
|3+4/8
|356 גרם
|4+1/8