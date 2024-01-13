מיני דנטאל קייר
מזון יבש לכלבים המסייע לשמירה על היגיינת הפה, במשקל 5-10 ק"ג, מגיל 10 חודשים
Proven results
Up to 69% reduced tartar formation *Royal Canin internal study.
For dogs prone to dental sensitivities
Some dogs are more prone to the accumulation of dental tartar. After eating, food residue forms a thin layer of plaque covering the teeth. Over time, plaque calcifies into tartar which can accelerate the accumulation of bacteria.
Precise formula
Complete nutrition that features a kibble formulated with a specialised texture that gently rubs your dog’s teeth as he chews. The formula also has chelators which bind the calcium in his mouth and help reduce tartar accumulation. Ideal for longterm use. Oral hygiene plays an important role in your dog’s overall health.
How else can you help your dog
It''s recommended to brush your dog’s teeth daily. Use a toothpaste specifically made for dogs, and a suitably sized toothbrush. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|משקל הכלב
|פעילות נמוכה
|פעילות ממוצעת
|פעילות גבוהה
|1 ק"ג
|25 גרם (3/8 כוס מדידה)
|29 גרם (3/8 כוס מדידה)
|33 גרם (4/8 כוס מדידה)
|3 ק"ג
|57 גרם (7/8 כוס מדידה)
|66 גרם (1 כוס מדידה)
|75 גרם (1 + 1/8 כוס מדידה)
|6 ק"ג
|95 גרם (1 + 3/8 כוס מדידה)
|110 גרם (1 + 5/8 כוס מדידה)
|125 גרם (1 + 6/8 כוס מדידה)
|10 ק"ג
|140 גרם (2 כוס מדידה)
|162 גרם (2 + 3/8 כוס מדידה)
|184 גרם (2 + 5/8 כוס מדידה)