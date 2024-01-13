מיני יורינארי קייר
מזון יבש לכלב
מזון יבש לכלבים לתמיכה במע' השתן, במשקל 5-10 ק"ג, מגיל 10 חודשים
גדלים זמינים
1kg
3kg
Proven results
+21 % urinary dilution**Royal Canin internal study *compared to maintenance product (Mini Adult).
For dogs prone to urinary sensitivities
Small dogs typically drink small amounts of water which can result in concentrated urine. When certain minerals are present in the bladder at high levels, urinary crystals can form. Nutrition can play a role in helping to maintain a healthy mineral balance and keeping the urine diluted.
Precise formula
This advanced nutritional formula is proven to help keep the urine diluted and to support a balanced mineral content. This complete nutrition can be used long-term to create an urinary environment less favourable for the formation of urinary stones.
How else can you help your dog?
To support your dog’s urinary health, make sure your dog has fresh and clean water available at all times. In hot weather and especially when out exercising, bring water along for your dog’s frequent water breaks. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|משקל הכלב
|1 ק"ג
|3 ק"ג
|6 ק"ג
|10 ק"ג
|ביתי - רמת פעילות נמוכה
|25 גרם (14 g + 1/2 פאוץ')
|57 גרם (34 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|95 גרם (73 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|140 גרם (117 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|רמת פעילות נורמלית
|29 גרם (18 גרם +1/2 פאוץ')
|66 גרם (43 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|110 גרם (88 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|162 גרם (140 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|רמת פעילות גבוהה
|33 גרם ( 22 גרם + 1/2 פאוץ')
|75 גרם (52 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|125 גרם (103 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|184 גרם (162 גרם + 1 פאוץ')