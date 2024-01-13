מיני יורינארי קייר

מיני יורינארי קייר

מזון יבש לכלב

מזון יבש לכלבים לתמיכה במע' השתן, במשקל 5-10 ק"ג, מגיל 10 חודשים

1kg

3kg

Proven results

+21 % urinary dilution**Royal Canin internal study *compared to maintenance product (Mini Adult).

For dogs prone to urinary sensitivities

Small dogs typically drink small amounts of water which can result in concentrated urine. When certain minerals are present in the bladder at high levels, urinary crystals can form. Nutrition can play a role in helping to maintain a healthy mineral balance and keeping the urine diluted.

Precise formula

This advanced nutritional formula is proven to help keep the urine diluted and to support a balanced mineral content. This complete nutrition can be used long-term to create an urinary environment less favourable for the formation of urinary stones.

How else can you help your dog?

To support your dog’s urinary health, make sure your dog has fresh and clean water available at all times. In hot weather and especially when out exercising, bring water along for your dog’s frequent water breaks. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.