רילקס קייר פאוץ
מזון רטוב לכלב
מזון רטוב לכלבים המסייע להרגעה במצבי לחץ
גדלים זמינים
מהי המנה הנכונה?
12 x 85g
Adaptation to change
This formula is enriched with nutrients known for their soothing effect to help your dog feel calm in a changing environment or in unfamiliar situations.
Sensitivity description
Changes in your dog’s routine can impact his wellbeing. Situations such as a trip in the car, moving to a new home, or the arrival of a new baby can make a dog nervous. Adapting his nutrition can help him cope with change.
Canine care nutrition programme
Providing a healthy & balanced nutrition with the perfect combination of our dry & wet formulas.
רכיבים: בשר ותוצרים מן החי, תוצרים ממוצא צמחי, דגניים, שמנים ושומנים, מינרלים, סוכרים למיניהם, דגים ותוצריהם.
תוספי תזונה מוספים (לק"ג): ויטמין 3D – 180 יחב"ל, 1E (ברזל) – 4 מ"ג, 2E (יוד) – 0.3 מ"ג, 4E (נחושת) – 2.7 מ"ג, 5E (מנגן) – 1.1 מ"ג, 6E (אבץ) – 11 מ"ג.
ערכים תזונתיים: חלבון 8.4%, שומן 5.5%, לחות 79.5%, אפר גולמי 1.6%, סיבים גולמיים 1.3% אנרגיה מטבולית: 961 קק"ל/ק"ג