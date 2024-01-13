יורינרי קייר פאוץ

יורינרי קייר פאוץ

מזון רטוב לכלב

מזון רטוב לכלבים לתמיכה במע' השתן

גדלים זמינים

12 x 85g

מהי המנה הנכונה?
מצאו קמעונאי

Precise formula

Precisely balanced nutritional formula to help keep urine diluted and support a balanced urinary mineral content.

For dogs prone to urinary sensitivities

For many reasons such as insufficient water intake, your dog’s urine can become too concentrated. When certain minerals are present at high levels, urinary crystals can form. Nutrition can play a role in helping maintain a healthy mineral balance.

Canine Care Nutrition programme

Providing a healthy & balanced nutrition with the perfect combination of our dry & wet formulas.

פרטי המוצר

pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt