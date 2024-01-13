יורינרי קייר פאוץ
מזון רטוב לכלב
מזון רטוב לכלבים לתמיכה במע' השתן
גדלים זמינים
מהי המנה הנכונה?
12 x 85g
Precise formula
Precisely balanced nutritional formula to help keep urine diluted and support a balanced urinary mineral content.
For dogs prone to urinary sensitivities
For many reasons such as insufficient water intake, your dog’s urine can become too concentrated. When certain minerals are present at high levels, urinary crystals can form. Nutrition can play a role in helping maintain a healthy mineral balance.
Canine Care Nutrition programme
Providing a healthy & balanced nutrition with the perfect combination of our dry & wet formulas.
רכיבים: בשר ותוצרים מן החי, דגניים, תוצרים ממוצא צמחי, מינרלים, סוכרים למיניהם, שמנים ושומנים.
תוספי תזונה מוספים (לק"ג): ויטמין 3D – 200 יחב"ל, 1E (ברזל) – 4 מ"ג, 2E (יוד) – 0.3 מ"ג, 4E (נחושת) – 2.4 מ"ג, 5E (מנגן) – 1.4 מ"ג, 6E (אבץ) – 14 מ"ג.
ערכים תזונתיים: חלבון 8.7%, שומן 6%, לחות 79%, אפר גולמי 1.6%, סיבים גולמיים 1.4% אנרגיה מטבולית: 1001 קק"ל/ק"ג
|משקל הכלב
|פאוצ'ים
|2 ק"ג
|2
|4 ק"ג
|3+1/2
|10 ק"ג
|7+1/2