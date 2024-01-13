אקסטרה סמול סטרילייז אדולט
מזון יבש לכלב
להזנת כלבים בוגרים מסורסים או מעוקרים, מגזע קטן מאוד (עד 4 ק"ג) בעלי נטייה לעלייה במשקל
גדלים זמינים
1.5kg
Proven results
11 % lower calories**compared to maintenance product (X-Small Adult).
Neutered adult dogs
Combination of high protein content (26 %) and moderate fat intake (14 %) that helps maintain an ideal weight. Designed for very small neutered dogs, the nutritional profile is enriched with L-carnitine and features gut-healthy fibre so your dog enjoys the same volume of food while reducing his calorie intake.
How else can you help your dog?
Get your dog active with walks, games in the park or play at home. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. Most importantly, follow the food measures on this pack. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|Dog's weight
|1 kg
|2 kg
|3 kg
|4 kg
|Indoor - Low activity
|23 g (2/8 cup)
|38 g (3/8 cup)
|52 g (5/8 cup)
|64 g (6/8 cup)
|Normal activity
|27 g (2/8 cup)
|45 g (4/8 cup)
|61 g (5/8 cup)
|76 g (7/8 cup)
|High activity
|31 g (3/8 cup)
|52 g (5/8 cup)
|71 g (6/8 cup)
|88 g (1 cup)