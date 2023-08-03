Mother & Babycat Ultra Soft Mousse

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat Loaf is formulated with the nutritional needs of the mother and her kittens in mind. This food is suitable for gestating or lactating queens as well as 1 to 4 month old kittens during their 1st age. Between 4 and 12 weeks after birth, the natural immunity acquired from the mother's colostrum (a milky secretion rich in protective antibodies) gradually decreases. ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat contains a patented complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E, which helps to support the kittens' natural defences while their immune systems are still developing. ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat Loaf is ultra-soft with a delicate mousse texture for easy chewing and effective rehydration. ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat Loaf is also designed to match the optimal nutritional profile instinctively preferred by kittens - making weaning and mealtime routines much easier for the consistent intake of nutrients your kitten needs. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat is also available as dry food, in a tasty and crunchy kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

