Recovery Liquid (Dog & Cat)
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats and dogs
Sizes available
3 x 200ml
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
HIGH PROTEIN
High protein level to help maintain muscle mass during hospitalization and convalescence
ADAPTED ENERGY (1 KCAL/ML)
High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
COMPLETE NUTRITION
Complete and balanced liquid diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs and cats requiring assisted enteral nutrition
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals
EASY TUBE FEEDING
Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size
|Actual dog weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml/day)
|Actual dog weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml/day)
|2
|115
|18
|590
|3
|155
|20
|635
|4
|190
|25
|755
|5
|225
|30
|865
|6
|260
|35
|970
|7
|290
|40
|1070
|8
|320
|45
|1170
|9
|350
|50
|1265
|10
|380
|55
|1360
|12
|435
|60
|1450
|14
|485
|70
|1630
|16
|540
|80
|1800