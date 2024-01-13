Ageing 12+ Gravy

To ensure that your senior cat (aged 12 or over) receives the specific nutrition it needs to help maintain optimal health, you will need to feed it a diet that it will prefer naturally and instinctively.That's why ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 12+ in Gravy is formulated to match the optimal Macro Nutritional Profile that is instinctively preferred by ageing cats like yours.Senior cats will often need higher levels of nutritional support for the overall maintenance of good joint health. This is why ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 12+ in Gravy is specially formulated to help maintain healthy joints through a high level of Omega-3 fatty acids – specifically EPA and DHA.To help support healthy kidney function and overall renal health, ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 12+ in Gravy also contains an adapted phosphorus content.To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 12+ is also available in a succulent jelly, or as dry food with tasty and crunchy kibble.If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.