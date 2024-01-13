Diabetic
Blautfóður fyrir kött
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR
Glucomodulation
Specific formula to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic cats.
Low Starch
Formula that contains a reduced level of starch.
High protein
High protein content. Maintenance of muscle mass is essential in diabetic cats.
NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR
Composition: Meat and animal derivatives, derivatives of vegetable origin, cereals, minerals, oils and fats.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 270 IU, E1 (Iron): 3 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 3 mg, E5 (Manganese): 0.8 mg, E6 (Zinc): 8 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 1 g.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 8.9% - Fat content: 3.2% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Crude fibres: 1.1% - Moisture: 82.5% - Essential fatty acids: 0.54% - Total sugars: 1.3% - Starch: 1.2% - source of carbohydrates: modified corn starch - rice.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 69 - Moisture (max) 855 - Crude fat (min) 12 - Crude fibre (max) 21 - Crude ash (max) 19. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
Feeding instruction: see table. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|Grams
|Pouch
|Grams
|Pouch
|Grams
|Pouch
|Target body weight of cat
|2 kg
|185
|1+3/4
|155
|1+1/2
|-
|-
|3 kg
|275
|2+3/4
|230
|2+1/4
|-
|-
|4 kg
|365
|3+3/4
|310
|3
|255
|2+1/2
|5 kg
|460
|4+1/2
|385
|3+3/4
|315
|3+1/4
|6 kg
|550
|5+1/2
|465
|4+3/4
|380
|3+3/4
|7 kg
|640
|6+1/2
|540
|5+1/2
|445
|4+1/2
|8 kg
|730
|7+1/4
|620
|6+1/4
|505
|5
|9 lg
|-
|-
|695
|7
|570
|5+3/4
|10 kg
|-
|-
|775
|7+3/4
|635
|6+1/4