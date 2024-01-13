Fibre Response

Fibre Response

Þurrfóður fyrir kött

Complete feed for adult cats.

Stærðir í boði

50g

400g

2kg

4kg

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

Finndu verslun
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
KOSTIR

Digestive security

Combination of highly digestible proteins (L.I.P - Low indisgestible proteins), prebiotics, chicory pulp, rice and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive security

Easy transit

Enriched in soluble fibres and psyllium to ease digestive transit and obtain softer stools in cats suffering from constipation, slowed down transit and colonic discomfort

EPA/DHA

Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids, omega-3 long chain fatty acids, contribute to the health of the digestive system

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxidant complex reduces oxidative stress and fights free radicals

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR