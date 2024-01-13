Fibre Response
Þurrfóður fyrir kött
Complete feed for adult cats.
Stærðir í boði
50g
400g
2kg
4kg
TILTÆKNI
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR
Digestive security
Combination of highly digestible proteins (L.I.P - Low indisgestible proteins), prebiotics, chicory pulp, rice and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive security
Easy transit
Enriched in soluble fibres and psyllium to ease digestive transit and obtain softer stools in cats suffering from constipation, slowed down transit and colonic discomfort
EPA/DHA
Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids, omega-3 long chain fatty acids, contribute to the health of the digestive system
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxidant complex reduces oxidative stress and fights free radicals
NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR
Composition: dehydrated poultry meat, rice, maize, wheat gluten*, animal fats, maize gluten, psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed animal proteins, chicory pulp, minerals, egg powder, fish oil, yeasts, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 22000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 39 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3 mg, E4 (Copper): 7 mg, E5 (Manganese): 51 mg, E6 (Zinc): 168 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.07 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants
Analytical constituents: Protein: 31% - Fat content: 15% - Crude ash: 7.9% - Crude fibres: 2.9% - EPA and DHA fatty acids: 3.1 g/kg.*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Cat's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|2 kg
|39 g
|3/8 cup
|33 g
|3/8 cup
|-
|-
|3 kg
|52 g
|4/8 cup
|44 g
|4/8 cup
|-
|-
|4 kg
|64 g
|5/8 cup
|54 g
|5/8 cup
|43 g
|4/8 cup
|5 kg
|75 g
|6/8 cup
|63 g
|5/8 cup
|50 g
|4/8 cup
|6 kg
|86 g
|7/8 cup
|71 g
|6/8 cup
|57 g
|5/8 cup
|7 kg
|80 g
|7/8 cup
|64 g
|5/8 cup
|8 kg
|88 g
|1 cup
|70 g
|6/8 cup
|9 kg
|95 g
|1 cup
|76 g
|6/8 cup
|10 kg
|103 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|82 g
|7/8 cup