Gastro Intestinal
Þurrfóður fyrir kött
Complete dietetic feed for cats.
Stærðir í boði
50g
400g
500g
2kg
4kg
TILTÆKNI
Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR
Digestive security
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
High energy
Adequate energy content to meet the needs of cats without overloading the stomach.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased or fussy appetites.
EPA/DHA
EPA/DHA to help maintain a healthy digestive system.
NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR
Composition: dehydrated poultry meat, rice, animal fats, maize gluten, vegetable fibres, wheat gluten*, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, egg powder, beet pulp, fish oil, yeasts, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21900 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 35 mg, E2 (Iodine): 2.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 6 mg, E5 (Manganese): 46 mg, E6 (Zinc): 150 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.06 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 32% - Fat content: 22% - Crude ash: 8.5% - Crude fibres: 5.2% - Per kg: Sodium: 6 g - Potassium: 10 g - Omega 3 fatty acids: 7.5 g - Omega 6 fatty acids: 43.1 g - EPA/DHA: 3.1 g - Metabolisable energy: 4140 kcal.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Cat's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|2 kg
|37 g
|3/8 cup
|31 g
|2/8 cup
|-
|-
|3 kg
|50 g
|4/8 cup
|42 g
|3/8 cup
|-
|-
|4 kg
|61 g
|5/8 cup
|51 g
|4/8 cup
|41 g
|3/8 cup
|5 kg
|72 g
|5/8 cup
|60 g
|5/8 cup
|48 g
|4/8 cup
|6 kg
|82 g
|6/8 cup
|68 g
|5/8 cup
|54 g
|4/8 cup
|7 kg
|-
|-
|76 g
|6/8 cup
|61 g
|5/8 cup
|8 kg
|-
|-
|84 g
|6/8 cup
|67 g
|5/8 cup
|9 kg
|-
|-
|91 g
|7/8 cup
|73 g
|6/8 cup
|10 kg
|-
|-
|98 g
|7/8 cup
|78 g
|6/8 cup