Hypoallergenic
Þurrfóður fyrir kött
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Stærðir í boði
50g
400g
2.5kg
4.5kg
TILTÆKNI
Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR
Digestive health
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
EPA/DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
Hydrolysed protein
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR
Composition: rice, hydrolysed soya protein isolate, animal fats, vegetable fibres, minerals, beet pulp, hydrolysed poultry liver, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein). Protein sources: hydrolysed soya protein isolate, hydrolysed poultry liver. Carbohydrate source: rice.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 27000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 41 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 15 mg, E5 (Manganese): 54 mg, E6 (Zinc): 153 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.26 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 25.5% - Fat content: 20.0% - Crude ash: 6.3% - Crude fibres: 3.6% - Per kg: essential fatty acids (Linoleic acid - Arachidonic acid): 46.4 g - EPA/DHA: 3.2 g - Omega 3 fatty acids: 9.8 g.
Feeding instruction: see table. Water should be available at all times. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Cat's weight
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2 kg
|37
|3/8
|31
|2/8
|-
|-
|3 kg
|50
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|-
|-
|4 kg
|61
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|5 kg
|71
|6/8
|59
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|6 kg
|81
|6/8
|68
|5/8
|54
|4/8
|7 kg
|90
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|8 kg
|99
|1
|83
|6/8
|66
|5/8
|9 kg
|108
|1
|90
|7/8
|72
|6/8
|10 kg
|117
|1 + 1/8
|97
|1
|78
|6/8