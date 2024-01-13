Hypoallergenic

Þurrfóður fyrir kött

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats

50g

400g

2.5kg

4.5kg

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

KOSTIR

Digestive health

Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

EPA/DHA

Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.

Hydrolysed protein

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.

