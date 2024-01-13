Neutering has a big effect on hormone levels in cats and while these changes have many possible positive outcomes, like more sociable behaviour and longer life expectancy, there is one thing you should know.As soon as 48 hours after surgery, changing hormones can cause a cat's energy needs to decrease by 30% but also increases their appetite by 20%*. This can lead to significant weight gain. The answer? A diet that's precisely right for your neutered pet.Neutered Young Female is a complete diet for adult female cats from neutering to 7 years old.Source: Kanchuk, 2003 - Source: Belisto, 2009 - * Source: Fettman, 1997 - 4 Source: Scarlett, 1994