Neutered Young Female

Neutered Young Female

Þurrfóður fyrir kött

Neutering has a big effect on hormone levels in cats and while these changes have many possible positive outcomes, like more sociable behaviour and longer life expectancy, there is one thing you should know.As soon as 48 hours after surgery, changing hormones can cause a cat's energy needs to decrease by 30% but also increases their appetite by 20%*. This can lead to significant weight gain. The answer? A diet that's precisely right for your neutered pet.Neutered Young Female is a complete diet for adult female cats from neutering to 7 years old.Source: Kanchuk, 2003 - Source: Belisto, 2009 - * Source: Fettman, 1997 - 4 Source: Scarlett, 1994

Stærðir í boði

50g

400g

500g

1.5kg

2kg

3.5kg

4kg

10kg

12kg

Hver er réttur skammtur?

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

Finndu verslun
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
KOSTIR

Lean body mass

A high protein diet helps maintain muscle mass. Protein provide less net energy than carbohydrates. Enriched in L-carnitine, which is a transporter of fatty acid into the mitochondria.

Urine dilution

Increasing the urine volume helps limit the saturation of urine with struvite and calcium oxalate crystals, and helps promote a urinary environment unfavourable to development of both types of urinary stones.

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR