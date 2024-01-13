Renal Liquid
Vökvanæring fyrir kött
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Stærðir í boði
3 x 200ml
TILTÆKNI
Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.
Renal dietary management
Formulated to support renal function in case of renal insufficiency: high quality proteins and restricted levels of phosphorus. Contains EPA + DHA and antioxidants.
Complete nutrition
Complete and balanced liquid diet to support the renal function in case of renal insufficiency, for cats requiring assisted enteral nutrition.
Adapted energy (1 kcal/ml)
High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals.
Easy tube feeding
Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size
|Weight's cat (en kg)
|Liquid (ml / day)
|Weight's cat (kg)
|Liquid (ml / day)
|2
|109
|5
|217
|2.5
|129
|6
|248
|3
|148
|7
|279
|3.5
|166
|8
|308
|4
|183
|9
|337
|4.5
|200
|10
|364