Renal Liquid

Vökvanæring fyrir kött

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.

Stærðir í boði

3 x 200ml

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR

Renal dietary management

Formulated to support renal function in case of renal insufficiency: high quality proteins and restricted levels of phosphorus. Contains EPA + DHA and antioxidants.

Complete nutrition

Complete and balanced liquid diet to support the renal function in case of renal insufficiency, for cats requiring assisted enteral nutrition.

Adapted energy (1 kcal/ml)

High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals.

Easy tube feeding

Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR