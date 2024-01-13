Renal with Chicken Wet - Pouch
Blautfóður fyrir kött
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Stærðir í boði
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
12 x 100g
TILTÆKNI
Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR
CKD dietary management
Formulated to support renal function in case of chronic kidney disease. Contains EPA and DHA, a complex of antioxidants and a low phosphorus level.
Reduces renal workload
Increased kidney workload may induce uremic crisis. An adapted content of high quality protein helps reduce kidney workload.
Metabolic equilibrium
Chronic kidney disease can lead to metabolic acidosis. Formulated with alkalinizing agents.
Appetite preference
Designed aromatic profile helps answer to cat's specific preference
NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR
Composition: Chicken meats, pork meats, wheat flour, sunflower oil, corn flour, minerals (including Calcium carbonate, Potassium citrate, zeolite), cellulose, fish oil, taurine, D-L methionine, fructo-oligosaccharideas (FOS), marigold meal (rich in lutein), trace elements (including chelated trace elements), vitamins.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: vitamin D3: 275 IU, E1 (Iron): 4 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.11 mg, E4 (Copper): 0.9 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1.4 mg, E6 (Zinc): 14 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.2 g.
|Cat's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|(kg)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(g / day)
|Pouch / day
|(g / day)
|Pouch / day
|(g / day)
|Pouch / day
|2
|120
|1 1/2
|100
|1 1/4
|80
|1
|3
|160
|2
|130
|1 1/2
|105
|1 1/4
|4
|195
|2 1/4
|160
|2
|130
|1 1/2
|5
|230
|2 3/4
|190
|2 1/4
|150
|1 3/4
|6
|260
|3
|215
|2 1/2
|175
|2
|7
|290
|3 1/2
|240
|2 3/4
|195
|2 1/4
|8
|320
|3 3/4
|265
|3
|215
|2 1/2
|9
|345
|4
|290
|3 1/2
|230
|2 3/4
|10
|375
|4 1/2
|310
|3 3/4
|250
|3
|MIXED FEEDING
|Daily ration
|With
|Renal dry
|diets range
|-
|-
|Cat's weight
|Lean
|Normal
|Overweight
|Lean
|Normal
|Overweight
|(kg)
|1 Pouch +
|1 Pouch +
|1 Pouch +
|2 Pouches +
|2 Pouches +
|2 Pouches +
|-
|g (Dry)/day
|g (Dry)/day
|g (Dry)/day
|g (Dry)/day
|g (Dry)/day
|g (Dry)/day
|2
|11
|-
|-
|-
|3
|23
|15
|-
|-
|-
|4
|34
|24
|14
|-
|-
|5
|45
|33
|21
|18
|-
|-
|6
|54
|41
|28
|28
|15
|-
|7
|64
|49
|34
|37
|22
|-
|8
|73
|56
|40
|46
|30
|13
|9
|81
|63
|46
|55
|37
|19
|10
|90
|70
|51
|63
|44
|25