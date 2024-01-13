Senior Consult Stage 1 Balance

Þurrfóður fyrir kött

Complete feed for adult cats over 7 years old.

Stærðir í boði

50g

400g

1.5kg

2kg

3.5kg

10kg

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

KOSTIR

Vitality complex

A selection of nutrients which meets the nutritional needs of mature cats. Moderate phosphorus content.  

High fibre

Fibres selected for their satiating effect.

