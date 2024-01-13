Senior Consult Stage 1 Balance
Þurrfóður fyrir kött
Complete feed for adult cats over 7 years old.
Stærðir í boði
50g
400g
1.5kg
2kg
3.5kg
10kg
TILTÆKNI
Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR
Vitality complex
A selection of nutrients which meets the nutritional needs of mature cats. Moderate phosphorus content.
High fibre
Fibres selected for their satiating effect.
NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, maize, wheat gluten*, vegetable fibres, rice, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat, chicory pulp, animal fats, minerals, fish oil, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 20700 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, E1 (Iron): 43 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 7 mg, E5 (Manganese): 57 mg, E6 (Zinc): 169 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 34% - Fat content: 10% - Crude ash: 7.5% - Crude fibres: 7.9% - Phosphorus: 8 g/kg.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Weight of cat (kg)
|Overweight
|-
|Normal
|-
|Thin
|-
|-
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|2
|29
|3/8
|37
|3/8
|37
|4/8
|3
|39
|3/8
|49
|4/8
|49
|5/8
|4
|48
|4/8
|60
|5/8
|60
|6/8
|5
|56
|5/8
|70
|6/8
|70
|7/8
|6
|64
|6/8
|80
|7/8
|80
|1
|7
|71
|6/8
|89
|1
|89
|1 1/8
|8
|78
|7/8
|98
|1 1/8
|98
|1 2/8
|9
|85
|7/8
|106
|1 1/8
|106
|1 3/8
|10
|92
|1
|115
|1 2/8
|115
|1 4/8