Senior Consult Stage 2

Þurrfóður fyrir kött

Complete feed for adult cats over 7 years old

Stærðir í boði

400g

1.5kg

3.5kg

6kg

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR

Age support

A selected of nutrients which meets the nutritionnal needs of ageing cats. Enriched with green-lipped mussel. Reduced phosphorus content.

Maintain ideal weight

Adequate formula and daily rations to help maintain ideal weight in ageing cats.

S/O Index

The S/O Index logo guarantees that this diet will promote a urinary environment unfavourable to development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR