Senior Consult Stage 2 High Calorie
Þurrfóður fyrir kött
Complete feed for adult cats over 7 years old
Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.
Age support
A selection of nutrients which meets the nutritional needs of ageing cats. Enriched with green-lipped mussel. Reduced phosphorus content.
High fat
High fat content to meet the needs of ageing cats with a tendency to lose weight.
S/O index
The S/O Index logo guarantees that this diet will promote a urinary environment unfavourable to development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.
Composition: maize, wheat gluten*, animal fats, dehydrated poultry protein, maize flour, wheat, maize gluten, rice, hydrolysed animal proteins, vegetable fibres, chicory pulp, fish oil, soya oil, minerals, tomato (source of lycopene), psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, New Zealand green-lipped mussel extract (GLM 0.3%), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Analytical constituents: Protein: 28% - Fat content: 18% - Crude ash: 5.8% - Crude fibres: 4.2% - Phosphorus: 5.5 g/kg.*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Cat's weight
|Lean- Active
|-
|Normal
|2 kg
|38 g
|4/8 cup
|32 g
|3/8 cup
|3 kg
|51 g
|5/8 cup
|42 g
|4/8 cup
|4 kg
|62 g
|6/8 cup
|52 g
|5/8 cup
|5 kg
|73 g
|7/8 cup
|61 g
|6/8 cup
|6 kg
|83 g
|1 cup
|69 g
|7/8 cup
|7 kg
|92 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|77 g
|1 cup
|8 kg
|102 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|85 g
|1 cup
|9 kg
|111 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|92 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|10 kg
|119 g
|1 + 4/8 cup
|99 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|-
|-
|MIX FEEDING RATION TABLE
|-
|-
|With Senior Consult Stage 2 Wet
|-
|-
|Cat's weight
|Lean - Active
|-
|Normal
|1 Wet Pouch of Senior Consult Stage 2 Wet + Dry
|-
|1 Wet Pouch of Senior Consult Stage 2 Wet + Dry
|2 kg
|14 g
|1/8 cup
|8 g
|1/8 cup
|3 kg
|27 g
|3/8 cup
|18 g
|2/8 cup
|4 kg
|38 g
|4/8 cup
|28 g
|3/8 cup
|5 kg
|49 g
|5/8 cup
|37 g
|4/8 cup
|6 kg
|59 g
|6/8 cup
|45 g
|4/8 cup
|7 kg
|69 g
|7/8 cup
|53 g
|5/8 cup
|8 kg
|78 g
|1 cup
|61 g
|6/8 cup
|9 kg
|87 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|68 g
|7/8 cup
|10 kg
|95 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|75 g
|7/8 cup