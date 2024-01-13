Senior Consult Stage 2 High Calorie

Þurrfóður fyrir kött

Complete feed for adult cats over 7 years old

Stærðir í boði

50g

400g

1.5kg

3.5kg

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR

Age support

A selection of nutrients which meets the nutritional needs of ageing cats. Enriched with green-lipped mussel. Reduced phosphorus content.

High fat

High fat content to meet the needs of ageing cats with a tendency to lose weight.

S/O index

The S/O Index logo guarantees that this diet will promote a urinary environment unfavourable to development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR