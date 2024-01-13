Beauty Adult
Blautfóður fyrir hund
Royal Canin Mini Adult Beauty is tailor made to support your small breed dogs skin and coat health. Small dogs (up to 10kg - adult weight) with sensitive skin.
Stærðir í boði
Hver er réttur skammtur?
1 x 195g
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR
Healthy skin
Beauty has been specially formulated for small breed dogs (up to 10kg - adult weight) to support skin health. Enriched with fatty acids and skin barrier complex.
NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, oils and fats.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 128 IU, E1 (Iron): 15 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.25 mg, E4 (Copper): 2 mg, E5 (Manganese): 4.4 mg, E6 (Zinc): 43 mg.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 9.6% - Fat content: 6.4% - Crude ash: 2% - Crude fibres: 2% - Moisture: 74%. Metabolisable energy - Energy-NRC 85 (kcal/kg) 1 090.
|Weight of dog
|2 kg
|3 kg
|5 kg
|7 kg
|10 kg
|1 can = 195 g
|7/8 can
|1+1/8 cans
|1+3/4 cans
|2+1/4 cans
|2+7/8 cans