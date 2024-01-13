Bichon Frise Adult
Þurrfóður fyrir hund
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Bichon Frises - Over 10 months old.
Stærðir í boði
Hver er réttur skammtur?
500g
1.5kg
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR
Urrinary tract health
This diet helps maintain a healthy urinary system. Also encourage your dog to drink in order to promote urine dilution.
Healthy skin and coat
This diet helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex), maintain skin health (Omega 3 fatty acids including EPA & DHA, vitamin A) and nourish the coat. Enriched with borage oil.
Ideal Weight
This formula helps maintain the Bichon Frise’s ideal weight.
Exclusive kibble design
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, rice, maize, wheat, vegetable protein isolate*, animal fats, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, soya oil, chicory pulp, fish oil, yeasts and parts thereof, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, borage oil (0.1%), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 43 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 13 mg, E5 (Manganese): 55 mg, E6 (Zinc): 139 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.09 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Sensory additives: Tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 29.0% - Fat content: 15.0% - Crude ash: 6.9% - Crude fibres: 1.6% - Per kg: Omega 3 fatty acids: 7.2 g including EPA/DHA: 3 g - Pentasodium triphosphate: 3.5 g.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 270 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 130 - Crude fibre (max) 26 - Crude ash (max) 76.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Weight of Dog
|Normal activity (g/day)
|High activity (g/day)
|4 kg
|70 g
|81 g
|5 kg
|83 g
|96 g
|6 kg
|95 g
|110 g
|7 kg
|106 g
|123 g
|8 kg
|118 g
|136 g