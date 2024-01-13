Miniature Schnauzer Puppy

Miniature Schnauzer Puppy

Þurrfóður fyrir hund

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Miniature Schnauzer puppies - Up to 10 months old.

Stærðir í boði

1.5kg

Hver er réttur skammtur?
Finndu verslun
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
KOSTIR

Immune system support

Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. This diet helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a patented* complex of antioxidants including vitamin E. *France, patent No EP1146870.

Ideal weight

This diet helps support harmonious growth while maintaining ideal weight thanks to a reduced level of fat. Enriched with L-carnitine.

Digestive health

Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Exclusive kibble design

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR