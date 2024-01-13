Starter Mousse Mother & Babydog
Blautfóður fyrir hund
Complete feed for dogs - For the bitch from the end of gestation and during lactation - Weaning puppies up to 2 months old.
Stærðir í boði
1 x 195g
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR
Natural defences - Digestive Health
NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, milk and milk derivatives, oils and fats, yeasts.
Additives: Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 100 IU, E1 (Iron): 6 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.28 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.3 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1.7 mg, E6 (Zinc): 17 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2.2 g.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 10.0% - Fat content: 6.0% - Crude ash: 1.9% - Crude fibres: 1.0% - Moisture: 78.5%.
|Dog's age
|Cans (per day)
|3-4 wks
|1/4 can
|4-5 wks
|3/4 can
|5-6 wks
|1 + 1/4 cans
|6-7 wks
|1 + 3/4 cans
|7-8 wks
|2 + 1/4 cans
|1 can = 195 g
|-