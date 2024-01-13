Calm

Þurrfóður fyrir hund

From 15 months.

Stærðir í boði

50g

2kg

4kg

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR

Emotional balance

Alpha-S1 casein trypsic hydrolysate and an adequate content of tryptophan (amino acid) to help maintain emotional balance.

Skin barrier

A patented complex to support the barrier effect of the skin.

Digestive tolerance

Nutrients which support a balanced intestinal flora and digestive transit.

Tartar control

Nutrient that traps the calcium in saliva so reducing tartar deposits.

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR