Gastro Intestinal

Blautfóður fyrir hund

Complete dietetic feed for dogs.

Stærðir í boði

1 x 200g

1 x 400g

1 x 420g

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR

Digestive security

Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.

EPA/DHA

EPA/DHA to help maintain a healthy digestive system.

High energy

Adequate energy content to meet the needs of adult dogs without overloading the stomach.

Antioxidant complex

A patented synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR