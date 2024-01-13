Gastro Intestinal Low Fat

Gastro Intestinal Low Fat

Þurrfóður fyrir hund

Complete dietetic feed for dogs

Stærðir í boði

50g

1.5kg

6kg

12kg

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR

Digestive security

Combination of highly digestible proteins, prebiotics, sugar beet pulp, rice and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive security

Low fat

A low fat concentration improves digestive function in dogs with hyperlipidaemia or with acute pancreatitis.

Low fibre

Low level of soluble fibres to help limit colic fermentations. Low level of insoluble fibre to avoid energy dilution and limit possibly negative impact on palatability in a low fat diet.

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxidant complex reduces oxidative stress and fights free radicals

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR