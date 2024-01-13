Gastro Intestinal Low Fat
Blautfóður fyrir hund
Complete dietetic feed for dogs
Stærðir í boði
1 x 200g
1 x 410g
1 x 430g
TILTÆKNI
Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR
Digestive security
Combination of highly digestible proteins and starches, prebiotics, beet pulp and fish oil helps support digestive security
Low fat
A low fat concentration improves digestive function in dogs with hyperlipidaemia or with acute pancreatitis
Fibre balance
Adjusted levels of soluble/insoluble fibres to help limit fermentations and promote good stools quality.
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxidant complex reduces oxidative stress and fights free radicals
NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, oils and fats, yeasts.
|CAN 400g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dog's
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|weight (kg)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(g / day)
|Can / day
|(g / day)
|Can / day
|(g / day)
|Can / day
|2
|230
|1/2
|202
|1/2
|174
|1/2
|4
|386
|1
|340
|3/4
|293
|3/4
|6
|523
|1 1/4
|460
|1
|398
|1
|8
|649
|1 1/2
|571
|1 1/2
|493
|1 1/4
|10
|767
|1 3/4
|675
|1 3/4
|583
|1 1/2
|15
|1 040
|2 1/2
|915
|2 1/4
|790
|2
|20
|1 291
|3 1/4
|1 136
|2 3/4
|981
|2 1/2
|25
|1 526
|3 3/4
|1 343
|3 1/4
|1 160
|2 3/4
|30
|1 749
|4 1/4
|1 539
|3 3/4
|1 329
|3 1/4
|35
|1 964
|4 3/4
|1 728
|4 1/4
|1 492
|3 3/4
|40
|2 170
|5 1/4
|1 910
|4 3/4
|1 650
|4
|45
|2 371
|5 3/4
|2 086
|5
|1 802
|4 1/2
|50
|2 566
|6 1/4
|2 258
|5 1/2
|1 950
|4 3/4
|60
|2 942
|7 1/4
|2 589
|6 1/4
|2 236
|5 1/2
|70
|3 302
|8
|2 906
|7
|2 510
|6
|80
|3 650
|9
|3 212
|7 3/4
|2 774
|6 3/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Can 400g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dog 's
|-
|Lean
|Normal
|Overweight
|-
|-
|weight (kg)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MIXED FEEDING RATION TABLE with gastro intestinal low fat dry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|CAN (400g) +
|(g ) DRY
|(g ) DRY
|(g ) DRY
|-
|-
|2
|1/4
|34
|26
|19
|-
|-
|4
|1/4
|75
|63
|51
|-
|-
|6
|1/2
|84
|68
|51
|-
|-
|8
|1/2
|118
|97
|76
|-
|-
|10
|1/2
|149
|125
|100
|-
|-
|15
|1
|167
|134
|101
|-
|-
|20
|1
|233
|192
|151
|-
|-
|25
|1
|296
|247
|199
|-
|-
|30
|1
|355
|299
|244
|-
|-
|35
|1
|412
|349
|287
|-
|-
|40
|1
|467
|398
|329
|-
|-
|45
|1
|520
|444
|369
|-
|-
|50
|1
|571
|490
|408
|-
|-
|60
|1
|671
|578
|484
|-
|-
|70
|1
|767
|662
|557
|-
|-
|80
|1
|859
|743
|627
|-
|-