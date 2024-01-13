Gastro Intestinal Low Fat

Blautfóður fyrir hund

Complete dietetic feed for dogs

Stærðir í boði

1 x 200g

1 x 410g

1 x 430g

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR

Digestive security

Combination of highly digestible proteins and starches, prebiotics, beet pulp and fish oil helps support digestive security

Low fat

A low fat concentration improves digestive function in dogs with hyperlipidaemia or with acute pancreatitis

Fibre balance

Adjusted levels of soluble/insoluble fibres to help limit fermentations and promote good stools quality.

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxidant complex reduces oxidative stress and fights free radicals

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR