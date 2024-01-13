GI High Energy Liquid Dog

Vökvanæring fyrir hund

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Stærðir í boði

3 x 200ml

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR

Digestive support

Highly digestible formula (including hydrolyzed proteins) to help support digestive health

High energy (5 kcal/ml)

Very high energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

Complete nutrition

Complete and balanced liquid diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs requiring assisted enteral nutrition.

Antioxidant complex

Enhanced synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine, lutein and beta-carotene) helps neutralise free radicals.

Easy tube feeding

Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size.

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR