GI High Energy Liquid Dog
Vökvanæring fyrir hund
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Stærðir í boði
3 x 200ml
TILTÆKNI
Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR
Digestive support
Highly digestible formula (including hydrolyzed proteins) to help support digestive health
High energy (5 kcal/ml)
Very high energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
Complete nutrition
Complete and balanced liquid diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs requiring assisted enteral nutrition.
Antioxidant complex
Enhanced synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine, lutein and beta-carotene) helps neutralise free radicals.
Easy tube feeding
Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size.
NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR
Composition: milk and milk derivatives, cereals, oils and fats, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals. Highly digestible ingredients: milk low lactose, caseinate, hydrolyzed whey protein, maltodextrin.
Additives: Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 5000 IU, Vitamin D3: 480 IU, E1 (Iron): 40 mg, E2 (Iodine): 1 mg, E4 (Copper): 4.1 mg, E5 (Manganese): 3 mg, E6 (Zinc): 60 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.3 mg.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 9 g/100 ml - Fat content: 7 g/100 ml - Crude ash: 1.4 g/100 ml - Crude fibres: 2 g/100 ml - Moisture: 77.9 g/100 ml - Sodium: 0.19 g/100 ml - Potassium: 0.29 g/100 ml - Fatty acids: W6=1.8 g/100 ml - W3=0.52 g/100 ml - L-arginine: 1 g/100 ml - Metabolisable energy: 147KCal/100ml.
|Current body weight of dog (en kg)
|Liquid (ml/day)
|Current body weight of dog (en kg)
|Liquid (ml/day)
|2
|80
|18
|415
|3
|110
|20
|450
|4
|135
|25
|530
|5
|160
|30
|610
|6
|180
|35
|685
|7
|205
|40
|755
|8
|225
|45
|825
|9
|245
|50
|895
|10
|265
|55
|960
|12
|305
|60
|1025
|14
|345
|70
|1150
|16
|380
|80
|1270