Mobility C2P+

Mobility C2P+

Þurrfóður fyrir hund

Complete feed for adult dogs with joint sensitivity

Stærðir í boði

2kg

7kg

12kg

14kg

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

Finndu verslun
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
KOSTIR

Exclusive joint complex

Innovative synergistic combination of turmeric extract, hydrolysed collagen, and green tea polyphenols, known to support joints.

Scientifically proven

Appreciable improvement of dogs’ mobility and quality of life.

Ease mobility management

A spontaneous food intake contributes to ease daily management of dogs’ mobility.

Moderate calorie

Moderate calorie content to help support joints stressed by excess weight and maintain ideal weight.

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR