Mobility C2P+
Þurrfóður fyrir hund
Complete feed for adult dogs with joint sensitivity
Stærðir í boði
2kg
7kg
12kg
14kg
TILTÆKNI
Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR
Exclusive joint complex
Innovative synergistic combination of turmeric extract, hydrolysed collagen, and green tea polyphenols, known to support joints.
Scientifically proven
Appreciable improvement of dogs’ mobility and quality of life.
Ease mobility management
A spontaneous food intake contributes to ease daily management of dogs’ mobility.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content to help support joints stressed by excess weight and maintain ideal weight.
NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR
Composition: maize flour, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, rice, animal fats, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat, maize gluten, fish oil, beet pulp, wheat gluten*, hydrolysed collagen (1.5%), minerals, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 40 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4 mg, E4 (Copper): 12 mg, E5 (Manganese): 51 mg, E6 (Zinc): 154 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.1 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives: green tea extract (source of polyphenols): 3.1 g, turmeric extract (Curcuma Longa L.): 1.6 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 25% - Fat content: 12% - Crude ash: 5.8% - Crude fibres: 3.9%.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Dog's weight
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2 kg
|52
|4/8
|45
|4/8
|38
|3/8
|4 kg
|87
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|63
|5/8
|6 kg
|118
|1 + 2/8
|102
|1 +1/8
|86
|7/8
|8 kg
|146
|1 + 4/8
|126
|1 + 3/8
|106
|1 + 1/8
|10 kg
|173
|1 + 7/8
|149
|1 + 5/8
|126
|1 + 3/8
|15 kg
|235
|2 + 4/8
|203
|2 + 4/8
|171
|1 + 7/8
|20 kg
|291
|3 + 1/8
|251
|2 + 5/8
|212
|2 + 2/8
|25 kg
|344
|3 +5/8
|297
|3 + 1/8
|250
|2 + 5/8
|30 kg
|395
|4 + 2/8
|341
|3 + 5/8
|287
|3 + 1/8
|35 kg
|443
|4 + 6/8
|382
|4 + 1/8
|322
|3 + 4/8
|40 kg
|490
|5 + 2/8
|423
|4 + 4/8
|356
|3 + 6/8
|50 kg
|579
|6 + 1/8
|500
|5 + 3/8
|421
|4 + 4/8
|60 kg
|664
|7 + 1/8
|573
|6 + 1/8
|483
|5 + 1/8
|70 kg
|745
|8
|643
|6 + 7/8
|542
|5 + 6/8
|80 kg
|823
|8 + 6/8
|711
|7 + 5/8
|599
|6 + 3/8