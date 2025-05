VHN Dog Mobility Support

SAMSETNING

Innihald: Rice, maize flour, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, beet pulp, vegetable fibres, fish oil, minerals, wheat gluten*, soya oil, New Zealand green-lipped mussel extract (GLM) (0.30%), glucosamine from fermentation (0.10%), marigold meal, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin) (0.001%).