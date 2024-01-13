Neutered Adult Large Dog

Neutered Adult Large Dog

Þurrfóður fyrir hund

Complete food for dogs - For neutered adult dogs over 25 kg wiht a tendency to gain weight and joint sensitivity. Over 15 months old.

Stærðir í boði

50g

1.5kg

3.5kg

12kg

14kg

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR

Ideal body weight

Helps maintain ideal weight thanks to a low-calorie formula promoting a feeling of fullness.

Bone & joint support

Nutrients which contribute to healthy bones and joints.

Digestive tolerance

Nutrients which support a balanced intestinal flora and digestive transit.

Antioxidant complex

A patented synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR