Neutered Adult Large Dog
Complete food for dogs - For neutered adult dogs over 25 kg wiht a tendency to gain weight and joint sensitivity. Over 15 months old.
50g
1.5kg
3.5kg
12kg
14kg
Ideal body weight
Helps maintain ideal weight thanks to a low-calorie formula promoting a feeling of fullness.
Bone & joint support
Nutrients which contribute to healthy bones and joints.
Digestive tolerance
Nutrients which support a balanced intestinal flora and digestive transit.
Antioxidant complex
A patented synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, maize, barley, wheat flour, vegetable fibres, wheat gluten*, dehydrated pork protein, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 17600 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 46 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4 mg, E4 (Copper): 7 mg, E5 (Manganese): 60 mg, E6 (Zinc): 199 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 28% - Fat content: 11% - Crude ash: 5.5% - Crude fibres: 7.3%.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Dog's weight
|Very Active
|-
|Normal Activity
|-
|Indoor - No exercise
|-
|25 kg
|372 g
|4 + 2/8 cup
|321 g
|3 + 6/8 cup
|271 g
|3 + 1/8 cup
|30 kg
|427 g
|5 cup
|368 g
|4 + 2/8 cup
|310 g
|3 + 5/8 cup
|35 kg
|479 g
|5 + 4/8 cup
|413 g
|4 + 6/8 cup
|348 g
|4 cup
|40 kg
|529 g
|6 + 1/8 cup
|457 g
|5 + 2/8 cup
|385 g
|4 + 4/8 cup
|45 kg
|578 g
|6 + 6/8 cup
|499 g
|5 + 6/8 cup
|420 g
|4 + 7/8 cup
|50 kg
|626 g
|7 + 2/8 cup
|540 g
|6 + 2/8 cup
|455 g
|5 + 2/8 cup
|60 kg
|717 g
|8 + 2/8 cup
|619 g
|7 + 1/8 cup
|522 g
|6 cup
|70 kg
|805 g
|9 + 3/8 cup
|695 g
|8 cup
|586 g
|6 + 6/8 cup
|80 kg
|890 g
|10 + 2/8 cup
|769 g
|8 + 7/8 cup
|647 g
|7 + 4/8 cup