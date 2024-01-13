Recovery Liquid (Dog & Cat)

Recovery Liquid (Dog & Cat)

Vökvanæring fyrir hund

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs and cats.

Stærðir í boði

3 x 200ml

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

Finndu verslun
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
KOSTIR

High protein

High protein level to help maintain muscle mass during hospitalization and convalescence

Complete nutrition

Complete and balanced liquid diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs and cats requiring assisted enteral nutrition

Adapted energy (1 kcal/ml)

High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals

Easy tube feeding

Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR