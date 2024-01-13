Recovery Liquid (Dog & Cat)
Vökvanæring fyrir hund
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs and cats.
Stærðir í boði
3 x 200ml
TILTÆKNI
Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR
High protein
High protein level to help maintain muscle mass during hospitalization and convalescence
Complete nutrition
Complete and balanced liquid diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs and cats requiring assisted enteral nutrition
Adapted energy (1 kcal/ml)
High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals
Easy tube feeding
Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size
NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR
Composition: Milk and milk derivatives, cereals, oils and fats, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, derivatives of vegetable origin. Highly digestible ingredients: milk low lactose, caseinate, soya protein concentrate, maltodextrin.
Additives: Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 3660 IU, Vitamin D3: 280 IU, E1 (Iron): 28.5 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.7 mg, E5 (Manganese): 2.4 mg, E6 (Zinc): 42 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.14 mg.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 8.2 g/100 ml - Fat content: 5.2 g/100 ml - Crude ash: 1 g/100 ml - Crude fibres: 0 g/100 ml - Moisture: 85 g/100 ml - Fatty acids: W6=1.14 g/100 ml - W3=0.29 g/100 ml - L-arginine: 0.5 g/100 ml - Metabolisable energy: 105KCal/100ml.
|Dog's weight (kg)
|Liquid(ml/day)
|Dog's weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml/day)
|2
|115
|18
|590
|3
|155
|20
|635
|4
|190
|25
|755
|5
|225
|30
|865
|6
|260
|35
|970
|7
|290
|40
|1070
|8
|320
|45
|1170
|9
|350
|50
|1265
|10
|380
|55
|1360
|12
|435
|60
|1450
|14
|485
|70
|1630
|16
|540
|80
|1800