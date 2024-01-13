Renal Canine Wet

Renal Canine Wet

Blautfóður fyrir hund

Renal is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic or temporary renal insufficiency, through its low level of phosphorus and restricted level of protein, but of high quality.

Stærðir í boði

1 x 200g

1 x 410g

1 x 420g

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

Finndu verslun
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
KOSTIR

CKD dietary management

Formulated to support renal function in case of chronic kidney disease. Contains EPA and DHA, a complex of antioxidants and a low phosphorus level.

Reduces renal workload

Increased kidney workload may induce uremic crisis. An adapted content of high quality protein helps reduce kidney workload.

Metabolic equilibrium

Chronic kidney disease can lead to metabolic acidosis. Formulated with alkalinizing agents.

Appetite preference

Designed aromatic profile helps answer to dog’s specific preference.

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR