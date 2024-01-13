Renal
Þurrfóður fyrir hund
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
50g
2kg
7kg
14kg
15kg
CKD dietary management
Formulated to support renal function in case of chronic kidney disease. Contains EPA and DHA, a complex of antioxidants and a low phosphorus level.
Reduces renal workload
Increased kidney workload may induce uremic crisis. An adapted content of high quality protein helps reduce kidney workload.
Metabolic equilibrium
Chronic kidney disease can lead to metabolic acidosis. Formulated with alkalinizing agents.
Appetite preference
Designed aromatic profile helps answer to dog’s specific preference.
Composition: rice, maize flour, animal fats, maize gluten, maize, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, wheat gluten*, minerals, fish oil, vegetable fibres, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15800 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 40 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4 mg, E4 (Copper): 12 mg, E5 (Manganese): 52 mg, E6 (Zinc): 154 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 14% - Fat content: 18% - Crude ash: 3.9% - Crude fiber: 2.4%- Calcium: 0.4% - Phosphorus: 0.2% - Potassium: 0.6% - Sodium: 0.35% - Essential Fatty acids: 4.08% - EPA and DHA: 0.47% - Urine alkalinising substances: Potassium citrate - Calcium carbonate.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation. Metabolisable energy: 398.8 kcal. (per 100g)
|Dog's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|(kg)
|(g)
|cup
|(g)
|cup
|(g)
|cup
|2
|53g
|5/8 cup
|46g
|4/8 cup
|40g
|4/8 cup
|5
|105g
|1cup + 1/8 cup
|92g
|1 cup
|80g
|7/8 cup
|10
|176g
|1 cup + 7/8 cup
|155g
|1 cup + 6/8 cup
|134g
|1 cup + 4/8 cup
|15
|239g
|2 cup + 5/8 cup
|210g
|2 cup + 2/8 cup
|182g
|2 cup
|20
|296g
|3 cup + 2/8 cup
|261g
|2 cup + 7/8 cup
|255g
|2 cup + 4/8 cup
|30
|402g
|4 cup + 3/8 cup
|354g
|3 cup + 7/8 cup
|305g
|3 cup + 3/8 cup
|40
|499g
|5 cup + 4/8cup
|439g
|4 cup + 7/8 cup
|379g
|4 cup + 1/8 cup