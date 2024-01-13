Skin care

Skin care

Þurrfóður fyrir hund

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Stærðir í boði

50g

2kg

8kg

11kg

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR

Dermal care

Helps in the nutritional management of dogs with reactive skin.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

Digestive tolerance

Nutrients which support a balanced intestinal flora and digestive transit.

Antioxidant complex

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR