Instinctive Loaf

When feeding your cat, it is possible to align what it actually wants to eat with what it needs to eat in order to maintain nutritional health. Choosing the right food for your cat is essential in supporting a healthy lifestyle, and the benefit of your cat enjoying its food makes it all the better. ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive in Gravy is formulated to match the optimal Macro Nutritional Profile instinctively preferred by adult cats. With carefully selected nutrients included for optimal palatability, the end product is a dish that your cat simply won't be able to resist. Thanks to the inclusion of a vast assortment of vitamins, minerals and amino acids (all needed to maintain general health and regular growth), your cat will be consuming a highly-digestible and nutritionally-balanced food. The combination of nutrients has not only been designed to be instinctively edible and nutritionally healthy, they've also been formulated to help your cat maintain an ideal weight and support a healthy urinary system. ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive in Gravy contains an optimal level of fat content for provision of energy levels. Additionally, the fibre blend and protein contributes to the feeling of being full. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive is also available in succulent jelly or as a tasty loaf.