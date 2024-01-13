n.02 Slimness

Dry food for Cat

Complete balanced feed for adult cats (> 1 year old).

Sizes available

300g

1.5kg

2kg

3kg

What is the right portion?
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Slimness

Pure Feline no.2 - Slimness is a complete nutritional feed which is very appetising and perfectly suited to an adult cat's daily needs.For the cat's well-being, the feed formula has been specifically designed to help maintain ideal weight. Pure Feline no.2 - Slimness contains:- 42% protein and a low level of fat (12%) to limit energy supply;- vegetable sources which are rich in soluble fibres to help maintain ideal weight.

Psyllium seeds

(Plantago psyllium)Rich in mucilage that are able to absorb water, this plant active component help satisfy hunger.

Apple fibre

(Pmalus domestica)Useful in reducing appetite, as well as having active effect on intestinal transit.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

