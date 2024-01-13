n.02 Slimness

Slimness

Pure Feline no.2 - Slimness is a complete nutritional feed which is very appetising and perfectly suited to an adult cat's daily needs.For the cat's well-being, the feed formula has been specifically designed to help maintain ideal weight. Pure Feline no.2 - Slimness contains:- 42% protein and a low level of fat (12%) to limit energy supply;- vegetable sources which are rich in soluble fibres to help maintain ideal weight.