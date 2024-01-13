n.02 Slimness
Dry food for Cat
Complete balanced feed for adult cats (> 1 year old).
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
300g
1.5kg
2kg
3kg
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Slimness
Pure Feline no.2 - Slimness is a complete nutritional feed which is very appetising and perfectly suited to an adult cat's daily needs.For the cat's well-being, the feed formula has been specifically designed to help maintain ideal weight. Pure Feline no.2 - Slimness contains:- 42% protein and a low level of fat (12%) to limit energy supply;- vegetable sources which are rich in soluble fibres to help maintain ideal weight.
Psyllium seeds
(Plantago psyllium)Rich in mucilage that are able to absorb water, this plant active component help satisfy hunger.
Apple fibre
(Pmalus domestica)Useful in reducing appetite, as well as having active effect on intestinal transit.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: dehydrated poultry meat, wheat, wheat gluten, maize, maize gluten, barley, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, chicory pulp, vegetable fibres, fish oil, minerals, soya oil, psyllium husks and seeds (0.5%), apple fibre (0.5%).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 14000 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, E1 (Iron): 29 mg, E2 (Iodine): 2 mg, E4 (Copper): 10 mg, E5 (Manganese): 37 mg, E6 (Zinc): 124 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.04 mg - Antioxidants (natural extracts rich in tocopherols: 120 mg).
Analytical constituents: Protein: 42% - Fat content: 12% - Crude ash: 8% - Crude fibres: 2.9%.
|Body weight
|2 kg
|-
|3 kg
|-
|4 kg
|-
|5 kg
|-
|6 kg
|-
|7 kg
|-
|8 kg
|-
|9 kg
|-
|10 kg
|Slender
|40 g
|4/8 cup
|60 g
|5/8 cup
|80 g
|7/8 cup
|100 g
|1+1/8 cup
|120 g
|1+3/8 cup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ideal Weight
|30 g
|3/8 cup
|50 g
|5/8 cup
|65 g
|6/8 cup
|80 g
|7/8 cup
|95 g
|1+1/8 cup
|115 g
|1+2/8 cup
|130 g
|1+2/8 cup
|145 g
|1+5/8 cup
|160 g
|1+6/8 cup
|Overweight
|-
|-
|50 g
|5/8 cup
|60 g
|5/8 cup
|75 g
|7/8 cup
|85 g
|1 cup
|95 g
|1+1/8 cup
|110 g
|1+2/8 cup
|120 g
|1+3/8 cup