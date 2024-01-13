Gastro Intestinal
Wet food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for cats
Sizes available
1 x 100g
12 x 100g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive security
Combination of highly digestible proteins, prebiotics, fibres and fish oil to ensure digestive security.
High energy
The high energy density responds to the cat's energy requirements while helping reduce the amount of food given per meal, thus decreasing the digestive workload. It also facilitates convalescence and recovery.
High palatability
Cats suffering from digestive troubles often show a decreased appetite and weight loss. A fine palatability fosters spontaneous consumption thus facilitating convalescence and recovery.
EPA/DHA
Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids, omega-3 long chain fatty acids, contribute to the health of the digestive system
|Cat's weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|grammes
|pouch
|grammes
|pouch
|grammes
|pouch
|2 kg
|150
|1 1/2
|115
|1 1/4
|-
|3 kg
|225
|2 1/4
|175
|1 3/4
|-
|4 kg
|300
|3
|235
|2 1/4
|190
|2
|5 kg
|370
|3 3/4
|295
|3
|240
|2 1/2
|6 kg
|445
|4 1/2
|350
|3 1/2
|285
|2 3/4
|7 kg
|-
|410
|4
|335
|3 1/4
|8 kg
|-
|470
|4 3/4
|385
|3 3/4
|9 kg
|-
|525
|5 1/4
|430
|4 1/4
|10 kg
|-
|585
|5 3/4
|480
|4 3/4