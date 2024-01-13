Hypoallergenic
Dry food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
50g
400g
2.5kg
4.5kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive health
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
EPA/DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
Hydrolysed protein
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: rice, hydrolysed soya protein isolate, animal fats, vegetable fibres, minerals, beet pulp, hydrolysed poultry liver, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein). Protein sources: hydrolysed soya protein isolate, hydrolysed poultry liver. Carbohydrate source: rice.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 27000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 41 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 15 mg, E5 (Manganese): 54 mg, E6 (Zinc): 153 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.26 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 25.5% - Fat content: 20.0% - Crude ash: 6.3% - Crude fibres: 3.6% - Per kg: essential fatty acids (Linoleic acid - Arachidonic acid): 46.4 g - EPA/DHA: 3.2 g - Omega 3 fatty acids: 9.8 g.
Feeding instruction: see table. Water should be available at all times. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Cat's weight
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2 kg
|37
|3/8
|31
|2/8
|-
|-
|3 kg
|50
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|-
|-
|4 kg
|61
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|5 kg
|71
|6/8
|59
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|6 kg
|81
|6/8
|68
|5/8
|54
|4/8
|7 kg
|90
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|8 kg
|99
|1
|83
|6/8
|66
|5/8
|9 kg
|108
|1
|90
|7/8
|72
|6/8
|10 kg
|117
|1 + 1/8
|97
|1
|78
|6/8